Short Interest in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Declines By 7.4%

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 793,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Park Electrochemical news, CFO P. Matthew Farabaugh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $140,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $337,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 129,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.15 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.13. Park Electrochemical has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 202.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

