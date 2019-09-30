Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of -0.35. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $860,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,087,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,043. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 124,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 13.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

