SkyTop Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SkyTop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.8% of SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SkyTop Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $138.72. 5,755,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,032,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1,060.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $1,220,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,212,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $152.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

