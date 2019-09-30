SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Down 0.6%

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.82, approximately 13,766 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

SONIC HEALTHCAR/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

