Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,855,580. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.