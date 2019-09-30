SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 5.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 316,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.26. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.72. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1348 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.