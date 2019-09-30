SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,432,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,520 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $29.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 252,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 265,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 948,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

