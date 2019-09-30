Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. 739,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,972. The company has a market capitalization of $990.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

