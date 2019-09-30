SportyCo Trading 7.9% Lower This Week (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. SportyCo has a total market cap of $44,108.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Coinbe and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SportyCo

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ChaoEX, Coinbe, HitBTC, Kucoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

