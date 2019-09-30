StableUSD Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012152 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last week, StableUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $256,562.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01050879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 3,769,374 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

