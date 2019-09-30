Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.24

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as low as $28.80. Stantec shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 76,816 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$953.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$945.00 million. Research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total transaction of C$38,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,189.72.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

