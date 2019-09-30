Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) & OHA Investment (NYSE:OHAI) Head to Head Review

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHA Investment has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of OHA Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and OHA Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $53.27 million 4.84 $26.19 million $1.42 9.60 OHA Investment $8.47 million 3.10 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than OHA Investment.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stellus Capital Investment and OHA Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and OHA Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 47.43% 9.79% 4.54% OHA Investment -167.76% -1.43% -0.64%

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats OHA Investment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About OHA Investment

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.