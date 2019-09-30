Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.70

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.70 and traded as low as $125.80. Stobart Group shares last traded at $126.60, with a volume of 557,835 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 174 ($2.27) target price on shares of Stobart Group in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Stobart Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.70.

Stobart Group Company Profile (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.