Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stake Reduced by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Store Capital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,257,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,128,000 after acquiring an additional 709,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Store Capital by 214.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,550,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Store Capital by 4.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 310,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $72,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

