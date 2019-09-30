Stronghold USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Hits $408,412.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, Stronghold USD has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Stronghold USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold. Stronghold USD has a total market cap of $408,412.00 and $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg. The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg.

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

