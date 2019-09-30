Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.53 Million

Analysts expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to post $231.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.10 million. Tallgrass Energy reported sales of $200.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year sales of $900.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $848.30 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $943.28 million, with estimates ranging from $822.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGE. Robert W. Baird lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of TGE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,406. Tallgrass Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043,223 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 58.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 408,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,512 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.