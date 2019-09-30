Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.97.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $106.12 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Target by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,918,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

