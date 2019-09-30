TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point set a $58.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of AMTD stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 47.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

