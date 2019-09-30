Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.29. 786,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,127. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

