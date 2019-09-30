Tervita (TSE:TEV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) shares dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.64, approximately 4,891 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

TEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tervita in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $795.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.65.

About Tervita (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

