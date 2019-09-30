The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $54.30. 3,801,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,509,825. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

