TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 450.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price objective on TherapeuticsMD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 3,455,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,678. The company has a market cap of $922.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.70. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 52,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $155,118.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,166,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,773,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bernick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 170,549 shares of company stock valued at $493,167. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 928.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 708,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

