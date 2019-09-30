Thingschain (TIC) Hits Market Cap of $40,311.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $40,311.00 and $9,517.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00030375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002203 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00141464 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000874 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,245.72 or 0.99428812 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000633 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001859 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

