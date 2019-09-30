Thomas J. Felmer Sells 22,604 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 22,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,209,314.00.

BRC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. 5,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,326. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Brady’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brady and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brady by 46.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.