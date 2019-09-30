Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 3,622,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,288. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

