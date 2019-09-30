Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.35. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 244,537 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.04.

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

