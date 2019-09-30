Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.08, 721,559 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 311,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Titan Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.89. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Medical Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

