Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Rating Increased to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $184.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.77. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $749,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,381.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,117.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,577 shares of company stock valued at $122,554,171. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

