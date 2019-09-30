Trainline (TRN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trainline (LON: TRN) in the last few weeks:

9/25/2019 – Trainline had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 489 ($6.39) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Trainline had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 489 ($6.39). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Trainline had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Trainline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 480 ($6.27). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – Trainline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/5/2019 – Trainline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/1/2019 – Trainline is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Shares of TRN traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 419 ($5.47). 706,368 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 448.54. Trainline Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 403 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 522.80 ($6.83).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.