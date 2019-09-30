Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 899.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.62. 10,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,474. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.