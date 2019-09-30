Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $2.16 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

HYD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.43. 29,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,277. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.2347 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

