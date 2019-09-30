Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON TRT opened at GBX 76.38 ($1.00) on Thursday. Transense Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

