Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Short Interest Update

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 487,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,487,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,547.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 217,651 shares of company stock worth $2,032,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 92,005 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 471,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021. Trecora Resources has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of 898.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.