Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 1,031,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at $634,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 126,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,627,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

