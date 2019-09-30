UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 40,123 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,123 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dell worth $30,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 49.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,060,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,504,000 after buying an additional 4,314,243 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 597.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,222,000 after buying an additional 1,656,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after buying an additional 490,086 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the second quarter worth $18,216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,218,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,889,000 after buying an additional 342,036 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on Dell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Dell stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,254. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.32 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 136.69% and a net margin of 3.06%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maya Mcreynolds sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $170,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $5,132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,828,008 shares of company stock worth $198,004,279. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

