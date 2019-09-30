UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,937 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Textron worth $28,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 137,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Textron by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 281,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 207,944 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,215. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

