UBS Group Increases Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 750

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fresnillo to a sector performer rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 903.73 ($11.81).

FRES stock opened at GBX 698.16 ($9.12) on Thursday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 700.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 777.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Charles Jacobs acquired 1,600 shares of Fresnillo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016 ($13,087.68).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

