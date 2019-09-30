Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn Purchases 70,009 Shares

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 70,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.66 per share, with a total value of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Charles Heilbronn purchased 115,258 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.41 per share, with a total value of $27,248,143.78.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.65. 2,023,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,434. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

