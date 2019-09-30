United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,945. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

