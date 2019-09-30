US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.11. 6,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group set a $92.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,580,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,338,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,455 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

