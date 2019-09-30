USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,429. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,000,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,319,452 shares of company stock worth $12,780,098. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAT. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of USA Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 2,948,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 339,514 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 248,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 213.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

