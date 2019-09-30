Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,878 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Veritex worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritex by 142.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Veritex by 93.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Veritex by 91.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 84.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $187,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $299,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 3,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

