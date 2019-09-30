Veros (VRS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,585.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Over the last week, Veros has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $35,738.00 and approximately $5,585.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.01054654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,915,038 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

