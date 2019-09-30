Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.95

Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 242425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.13 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 99.97% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Versum Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,373,000 after acquiring an additional 120,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Versum Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,049,000 after acquiring an additional 136,731 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,329,000. Natixis raised its stake in Versum Materials by 600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,243,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,595 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

