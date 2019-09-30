VikkyToken (VIKKY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,920.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. VikkyToken has a market cap of $8,955.00 and approximately $14,920.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00190619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.01062696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021109 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00091552 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

