Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Visteon and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Visteon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE VC traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 256,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,955. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $96.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Visteon by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

