Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading Down 16.7%

Vital Energy Inc (CVE:VUX)’s share price dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Vital Energy (CVE:VUX)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company develops light and medium gravity crude oil. It primarily operates and maintains a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that has six wells producing crude oil from the Roseray formation, and one well producing oil and gas from the Cantuar formation.

