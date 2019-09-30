VITE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $553,779.00 (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. VITE has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $553,779.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinEx, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00190997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.01055406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00091023 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VITE

VITE’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,162,655 tokens. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, DEx.top, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

