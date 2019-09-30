VNT Chain Market Cap Reaches $3.82 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 14% against the dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $235,520.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,550,067 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs.

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

