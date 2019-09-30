Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Given a $31.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has been given a $31.00 target price by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,950. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 31.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,056,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,257,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 116,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 50.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after purchasing an additional 343,023 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

